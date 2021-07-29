Lose your game and get GH¢5,000 each – Elmina Sharks make revelation about German betting syndicate

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have revealed that a German number phoned their players and offered them GH¢5,000 each to lose a league match in June.



Deputy General Manager of the club Aboagye Yeboah says the club immediately reported the attempt by the unknown influencer to the Ghana Football Association on June 24, 2021 but the Ghanaian football governing body is yet to contact them with any development on the matter.



Yeboah insists the Ghana FA deliberately turned death ears to the incident after telling them the association will report the matter to Interpol.



His comments come in the wake of accusations from certain quarters in Ghana’s football circles fingering the club for playing match of convenience with Asante Kotoko on the final matchday of the season.



He suggests the club has never had any interest of playing a match-fixed match and if they were interested in pre-arranging the outcome of their matches they wouldn’t have reported the incident to the Ghana FA.



“Nobody can mention Elmina Sharks among teams that were influenced by betting. I personally spoke to our (Club) President that certain teams have told our players to lose a game for US$5,000 each and they (players) have told us,” he revealed on Ahomka FM.



“We wrote to GFA on 24th June, 2021 when we were on our way to Berekum; that look this is the number, it is a German number and we wrote fully that we are ready to assist with what kind of investigation the FA needs. They replied that they are involving the Interpol and whatever. Till now GFA have not even written a dot to us,” he added.



The enterprising administrator says he will turn down an invitation from the Ghana FA to appear before any committee to help investigate the issues of match-fixing if he is invited.



“If today GFA should call me Aboagye Yeboah to come and assist in that issue I won’t go. Because we were willing and ready and we knew the loophole, we knew what was going on and they knew but they didn’t listen to us,” he concluded.



