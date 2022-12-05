Loose talk - Langabel concedes to spreading falsehood about Black Stars hairstylist

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

The former chief drummer of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel has conceded to spreading falsehood about Black Stars hair stylist, Abiba Locks, as the cause of Ghana’s exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In a video which has gone viral, Langabel accused Abiba Azu popularly known as Abiba Locks of being behind Ghana's exit from tournaments like the AFCON and World Cup.



Langabel is on record to have said, “anytime Abiba will come to Black Stars camp then we will lose. We won all our matches in Egypt but the moment she came we got knocked out… the same thing happened in Brazil, Equatorial Guinea.”



However, in a recent video, Langabel apologized for his earlier statements and disclosed that he erred by falsely accusing Abiba Locks.



“I’m not at the Black Stars camp. When you lose a painful match like this anything that comes to mind you say to free your mind. I don’t even know the woman and I haven’t been to the Black Stars camp,” Langabel said.



He added, “all the time we meet them at the Qatar stadium when we play the matches. The woman they’re talking about I don’t know her, we lost so let’s move on. No one should bring the woman inside to cover anything.”



Abiba Azu has become the latest sensation to hit the internet for styling the hair of some Black Stars players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The hardworking woman has seen her business boom as she is the go-to person for hair locks by footballers and socialites in Ghana.



