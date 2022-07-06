Longest-serving player in Ghana Premier League quits Aduana Stars after 14 years

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

After a well-served time in the Ghana Premier League, defender Emmanuel Akuoko has ended his journey with Aduana Stars FC.



The experienced central defender ended his 14-years-stay with the two-time Ghana Premier League champions after his contract run out at the end of the 2021/2022 Football season.



As captain of Aduana Stars, Emmanuel Akuoko led the Dormaa-based club from the Division One League to gain Premier League qualification in 2009.



He was also the main guy at the back for the "Ogya Boys" in winning the Ghana Premier League at their first attempt with 53 points and their second in the 2016/2017 season.



Aduana Stars in a message thanked him for his service to the club and wished him well in his next adventure.



Aduana Stars ended the 2021/2022 football season with a trophy after finishing 11th on the Ghana Premier League table and losing 2-0 to Bechem United in the semi-finals MTN FA Cup.



