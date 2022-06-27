Long jumper Abraham Seaneke qualifies for World Athletics Championship

Track & Field News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Four Ghanaian athletes to compete at World Championship



Abraham Seaneke sets Ghana’s 2nd best long jump record



World Athletics Championship set for July 15-24



Long jumper, Abraham Seaneke, would represent Ghana at the World Athletics Championship at the ECC/Club Outdoor competition in the United States.



The Ghanaian booked a ticket for the event with a new Personal Best jump of 8.22m (+2.0m/s). His new record also earned him a place in Commonwealth Games.



Seaneke would compete at the World Athletics Championships on July 24 and later join Ghana’s contingent in UK three days later for the Commonwealth Games.



The 26-year-old achieved his feat on his second attempt at the competition.



His record of 8.22m is also second in the all-time Ghana long jump records with Ignisious Gaisah holding the national record jump 8.43m(-0.2m/s) set in 2006.



Seaneke joins four other Ghanaian athletes who would be competing at the World Athletics Championships and includes Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, and female long jumper Deborah Acquah.



Ghana’smen’s 4x100m relay team will also participate at the World Athletics Championships before competing at the Commonwealth Games.



The World Athletics Championships is scheduled for July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon, United States while the Commonwealth Games is slated for July 28-8 August 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.



