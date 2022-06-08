Local players must prove to Black Stars coaches why they deserve to play – Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022
Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom wants local players to prove their worth to the coaches when they get the opportunity to be on the team.
Augustine Okrah, Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Dennis Korsah, Danlad Ibrahim, Richard Attah, and David Abagna are the six local players who have been invited to the Black Stars since the beginning of the year but none of the players had the opportunity to play.
This has been the major headache of many Ghanaians as they believe that the local contingent are not been treated fairly but Richmond Boakye-Yiadom believes that domestic players must work twice as hard as their colleagues based in Europe to get a chance to play.
“The local players have great talent. I was also a local player before I moved outside [Europe]. [If you are called up a local player] you have to have a ‘why?’. You need to ask, ‘why am I being called? Why am I part of the team now?’ So if you have a ‘why’ it makes you one of the best, if you don’t, you feel like they called me and I’m lucky. You come back and you are like, they called me to the Black Stars and you are just saying it."
“If you have the why and you go there [to the Black Stars camp], you greet the senior players, it’s okay but on the pitch, you make them aware you are not here to make friends, you are not there as a local player but you are here as a Black Stars player. You put the local player behind you because when you wear the jersey you are not a local player. Even though you play in the local league, if you wear the jersey you are a Black Stars player,” Richmond Boakye-Yiadom said as quoted by Myjoyonline.
Currently, Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Dennis Korsah, and Danlad Ibrahim are the only local contingent in the camp of the Black Stars preparing for the four-nations league.