Local players don't get Black Star call up due to the unattractive GPL - Eric Donkor

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold defender Eric Donkor says that local players must be handed the chances to play for the Black Stars.



He says by so doing it will hand the players the needed confidence to play at the level.



According to the left back, because the local league is not attractive it doesn't convince handlers of the national team to hand players an invitation.



The Black Stars has been populated by players who ply their trade abroad with a few local ones occasionally invited fir bench duties.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, he said, “There are some local players who can cease the opportunity to be in the national team but one thing is that they are not given the chance to prove their worth when invited’



“Now, football has changed and I must be honest, the standard at national level is not easy but I’m sure when local players are given the chance to play, it will build their confidence for the future”



“Previously, the Egyptian national team were dwelling on the local players but at the moment, the trend has changed, they have foreign players to complement their squad. They have not been getting the results but because of their league, local players are given the chance to play and they are able to excel as well”



“But how many opportunities will our leaders give to Ghana Premier League player to even play along with the Andre Ayew’s Partey and the likes. It will not happen because our league, if the structures in the league are good, I believe they will get confidence in local players to play for Ghana” he said.