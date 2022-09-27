'Local champions' - Charles Taylor stings Asante Kotoko over protest against referee Yao Bles

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Charles Taylor has hit out at the club and their supporters over the cries of unfair officiating in the game against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, September 24, 2022.



He is questioning the accusations by the club’s fans that they deserve penalties in the game played at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Labeling his former side ‘local champions’, Charles Taylor said Asante Kotoko were presented a chance to advance to the next round of the CAF Champions League but fluffed the opportunity.



He charged them to focus on making an impact in Africa instead of brooding over a match that in his view is over.



“Asante Kotoko are local champions. They wasted the important penalties against Kadiogo. They should stop demanding penalties against Hearts of Oak, it's needless,” he said.



Kotoko, in an official statement, announced that they have petitioned the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association to institute disciplinary actions against referee Yao Bless.



“The club after a careful study of yesterday’s game footage has filed a Complaint with the GFA against the decisions of the officiating officials”



The game ended 1-1 after defender, Caleb Amankwa canceled out Yusif Mubarik’s second-half goal for Asante Kotoko.



