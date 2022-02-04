You are here: HomeSports2022 02 04Article 1461037

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Llapi signs attacker Abedel Latif Amadau

Llapi Football Club has confirmed the signing of Abdel Latif Amadu. This was announced by the club from Podujeva through a Facebook post.

The post reads: "KF Llapi has made the official presentation of the striker Abdel Latif Amadu in the premises of the hotel" Aska Lara Resort "in Antalya, where the team is continuing to prepare for the new season,"

Latif, who signed the 6-month contract with the option of renewal for the next edition months ago, and after completing the documentation, joined his teammates in preparation.

The 28-year-old has made a career in the following teams: Berekum Chelsea FC (Ghana), Asante Kotoko SC (Ghana), Dynamo Brest (Belarus), KF Teuta (Albania), SC Kfar Qasem (Israel), Al-Khaalej (Saudi Arabia) and Al-Ansar (Saudi Arabia).

Latif had the greatest brilliance in his career with the Albanian team, KF Teuta, with whom he had appeared in 66 official matches (63 championships and winning 3 cups) and had scored 19 goals.

