Liwin becomes 'highest-paid player in Ghana' after signing for New Edubiase United

Sports News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Famous Ghanaian musician, actor, and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, claims he has become the highest-paid footballer in Ghana after signing for New Edubiase United.



Nkansah, 34, is one of twelve new signings Edubiase who compete in Zone II of the Division One League.



Despite the likes of Fabio Gama and Gladson Awako being on monthly salaries speculated to be around $2000, Nkansah has claimed that he has become the highest-paid player on the Ghanaian domestic scenr.



“I’ve become the highest-paid player in Ghana after signing for New Edubiase United. But, I will not be able to mention my salary publicly,” he told Enoch Worlanyo on Adom TV.



He also insisted that he remains focused on helping the Movers secure promotion back to the Ghana Premier League.



“I can score a lot of goals and help Edubiase qualify back to the Ghana Premier League. The entire team remains very focused,” he added.



Edubiase, who play in Zone II of the Division One League, have signed top stars including former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu, midfielder Malik Akowuah, and Abdul Basit.