Liverpool will regret losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich – Sammy Kuffour

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has reacted to Sadio Mane’s departure from Premier League giants, Liverpool to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.



The Senegalese star joined Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window on a three-year deal after agreeing to leave the Reds.



In an interview with Peace FM, Sammy Kuffour, who won the UEFA Champions League title with the Bavarian giants noted that Liverpool will regret losing the deputy captain of Senegal.



“I think Sadio Mane moving to Germany will also bring most of the African countries to support Bayern Munich. When I was playing for Bayern, Ghanaians supported the club because of me so I think Senegal, Mali and others will support. So, it’s a huge step, it is good for Sadio as well”



“If I am working with you and you feel I am living up to expectations, you change the contract. So, I will not blame Mane’s manager, I will rather blame Liverpool because they should have changed his contract, it happened to me on many occasions. During my time with Bayern, they changed my contract because of my performance. So why can’t Liverpool do same if they think Mane is so important to the team.”



Asked if he can help Bayern, he said, “Oh yes, he is a machine, he never gets tired and I think Liverpool will regret losing him, they didn’t treat him well."