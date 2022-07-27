Liverpool 'mocked' as Bayern celebrates Sadio Mane's CAF Best Player award

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Sadio Mane wins CAF best player award



2022 Awards ceremony held in Morocco



Mane beat competition from Salah and Mendy



German giants Bayern Munich held a special party to celebrate their Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, for his recent award.



Mane was last week crowned the Confederation of African Football's best men's player of the year at the 2022 CAF Awards held in Morocco.



The player was presented with a big cake at an event attended by most first team players and staff.



Oliver Khan, a top club official, is heard telling Mane about the significance of winning the award for the second time.



All his teammates applaud him as he receives the cake, which has his face and the club logo embossed on it with lighted candles. Mane, all-smiles, also acknowledges their gesture.



Mane recently joined the Bavarian giants from Liverpool after spending about seven years with the English Premier League giants.



This is his second straight CAF award having won it last year. He beat off competition from former teammate Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt) and Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal).



The Bayern celebration has ignited debate on social media about how he was celebrated by the club as compared to the 'silent' treatment Liverpool meted out when he beat Salah last year to the award.



Reports emerged that Mane had asked against a club celebration in magnanimity to Salah who had also lost the African Cup of Nations to the Mane-inspired Senegal team in Cameroon.



Senegal will go on to inflict more pain on the Egyptians after denying them a place in the 2022 World Cup in a two-legged play-off that was decided on penalties.



Bayern celebrated CAF awards with Sadio Mane.



Liverpool should learn from this going forward. pic.twitter.com/e7QHlqzBJr — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 26, 2022

Bayern Munich celebrating Mane Mo than Liverpool ever did.#FootballWithDME pic.twitter.com/a0xTOcphtR — DME ???????? (@dme_363) July 26, 2022

Bayern Munich has treated Sadio Mane better in two months than Liverpool did in his entire career at the club.

Bayern>>>>>>>>>Liverpool — cHESTER ???????? (@gyebiii) July 26, 2022

He is so happy. He deserves it . Liverpool lost a big player and I think the management should learn from Bayern pic.twitter.com/mNBtOEiuqK — Davy????Newboi (@Davynewboi) July 27, 2022

Mo Salah was always treated better, Bayern already giving the love ❤️ Liverpool failed in giving him FACTS pic.twitter.com/gwvxl5HVGg — ManCityUltrafan. (@mancityhardcore) July 26, 2022