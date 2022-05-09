Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urges Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Ghana target Eddie Nketiah to leave Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.



Nketiah is out of contract in the summer and it is not clear if he will stay with the Gunners.



He has scored four goals in 18 league games for Arsenal so far this season.



"Yes ( Arsenal should try to keep him) but I don’t think he’ll ever end up first-choice striker, so I think it would be better for him to move on," Carragher told Sky Sports.



The Gunners saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave in January to join Barcelona whilst Alexandre Lacazette is poised to follow him this summer.



Nketiah has started the last five games for the Gunners after previously struggling for minutes under Arteta.



The highly-rated forward scored twice against Chelsea, put up an incredible display in their wins over Manchester United and West Ham, and a starring role against Leeds.