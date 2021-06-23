Liverpool have not signed Ghana’s Fatawu Ishahaku – Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ishahaku has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool



• Reports however indicate that he has joined Sporting Club of Portugal



• Haruna Iddrisu claims he made more than one millon dollars from the deal



There has been another twist in the transfer saga involving Ghanaian wonderkid Fatawu Ishahaku as reports coming from England indicate Liverpool have not signed him.



It has been circulated widely in local media that the youngster has joined Liverpool and had been subsequently loaned out to Portuguese side Sporting Club.



But the reliable James Pearce who is the Liverpool reporter for TheAthleticUK has said that top sources deny any agreement with any club or persons for the services of Ishahaku.



He posted on Twitter that Ishahaku has rather joined Sporting Club permanently and has nothing to do with Liverpool sending him out on loan.



“LFC have not signed Ghanaian teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and loaned him to Sporting - despite some reports to the contrary. For a start, they can't as he's u18. He's joined Sporting on a permanent. LFC adamant they have no involvement & no commitment to take him in the future,” he tweeted.



In a recent interview, Minority Leader and owner of Steadfast FC, Haruna Iddrissu, confirmed the sale of the player and revealing that the club made over $1million from the deal.



“When I started negotiation for Abdul Issahaku Fatawu’s move to abroad, it started from more than 1 million euros and this means if we get corporate sponsorships, we can do better,” he told Football Ghana.



“We need to do more to make our football attractive and by doing that we get more hands on board to sponsor our football ... Football is the business everywhere so I am pleading to the corporate world. I am doing Steadfast for the love of football and for the people of my home town,” he added.



Ishahaku was on the verge of joining German Bundesliga side Bayern Leverkusen until the club pulled out of the deal due to mistrust for Ishahaku’s representatives.



