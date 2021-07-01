Listen to your heart – Edwin Gyasi tells Hudson-Odoi on national team career

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Gyasi has told Hudson-Odoi to follow his hearts in deciding on which country to play for



• Gyasi says the Chelsea winger should not bow to pressure



• Ghana is making efforts to have Hudson-Odoi represent the country



Black Stars winger Edwin Gyasi has urged Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, not to allow his choice of a national team to be determined by the opinion of others.



Speaking on Kasapa FM’s Dwidwamu program, Edwin Gyasi reminded the Chelsea star that a national team career is one of the key decisions any player would make and that he should give it strong considerations before deciding on which country to represent.



“I will advise him (Hudson-Odoi) to follow his heart rather than bowing to public pressure at this critical moment in his career” Gyasi said.



Hudson-Odoi is a subject of interest from Ghana with the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku acting on a presidential order to have him play for Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo after a recent meeting with Hudson-Odoi directed the Sports Minister to explore means of getting Odoi to play for Ghana.



In a Facebook post, President Akufo-Addo said, “Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.”



Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif engaged the player during his holidays in Ghana and the player according to reports asked for time to make the decision.



Despite playing three times for England, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana under the new FIFA rules.



The rule states that “Players can now switch national teams provided they are eligible to represent them as long as they have played no more than three matches (including friendlies), none of the matches were in the final tournament of the FIFA World Cup or confederation competition, and they all happened before the player turned 21.”