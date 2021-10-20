List of players signed by Asante Kotoko in transfer window

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have so far announced the signing of 14 players ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Asempa FM’s SportsNite show’s Jonathan Asiedu, popularly known as Sokoban Fatilow, has given a lowdown on players signed by Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and his technical team since the start of the transfer window opened.



Below is the list of players signed by the Ghana Premier League record-winners



Mefegue Omgba



Etouga Mbella



Stephen Amankona



Samuel Boateng



Samuel Appiah



Richard Boadu



Isaac Oppong



Richmond Nii Lamptey



Clinton Opoku



Maxwell Agyemang



Augustine Agyapong



Dickson Afoakwa



Joseph Amoako



Sheriff Mohammed



Kotoko are expected to sign two more players in the coming days.