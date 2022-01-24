List of Black Stars players who have apologized to Ghanaians after AFCON exit

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The country is still in a mourning mood due to the Black Stars disappointing performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
The Black Stars exited the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in the Ghanaian group.
Ghanaians weren’t happy about the performance of the team but GFA president refused to apologize for the bad performance of the team as he stated that there is a feature for the current crop of players.
However, some players have expressed their disappointment and rendered an apology to the fans after exiting the tournament.
Here is a compilation of the Black Stars players who have apologized to Ghanaians after the shock AFCON exit as put together by GhanaWeb.
Daniel Amartey:
"I don't even know where to start and I don't know how to put words into how I am feeling at the exact time. There were expectations placed on us when we left for AFCON. We failed Ghana and fans across the World with poor results. "I will be one of the first to own and admit we let Ghana down.
“A bad record was set and I profusely say sorry to all Ghanaians. As a member of the team, I know how my other colleagues feel at this moment. We are sad and hurt but we know Ghanaians are hurt more.
Together, We will win again ???????? pic.twitter.com/CointAOCLs— Dan Amartey (@DanAmartey) January 22, 2022
Still trying to recover from our painful exit from the competition.Apologies???? & Thanks to Ghanaians for their support & love , it’s unfortunate we couldn’t repay them with the results .A lot of lessons to learn from this low moments . We shall be back stronger????????????.#JP pic.twitter.com/7Bz4ZYH9xa— Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) January 22, 2022
#Ghana #bringbackthelove pic.twitter.com/cej46VwYGA— David Abagna Sandan (@david_abagna) January 21, 2022
❤️???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0hf0YoOKhG— Jonathan Mensah (@Jomens25) January 22, 2022