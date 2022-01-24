List of Black Stars players who have apologized to Ghanaians after AFCON exit

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The country is still in a mourning mood due to the Black Stars disappointing performance at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars exited the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations without winning a single game in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros in the Ghanaian group.



Ghanaians weren’t happy about the performance of the team but GFA president refused to apologize for the bad performance of the team as he stated that there is a feature for the current crop of players.



However, some players have expressed their disappointment and rendered an apology to the fans after exiting the tournament.



Here is a compilation of the Black Stars players who have apologized to Ghanaians after the shock AFCON exit as put together by GhanaWeb.



Daniel Amartey:



"I don't even know where to start and I don't know how to put words into how I am feeling at the exact time. There were expectations placed on us when we left for AFCON. We failed Ghana and fans across the World with poor results. "I will be one of the first to own and admit we let Ghana down.



“A bad record was set and I profusely say sorry to all Ghanaians. As a member of the team, I know how my other colleagues feel at this moment. We are sad and hurt but we know Ghanaians are hurt more.





Together, We will win again ???????? pic.twitter.com/CointAOCLs — Dan Amartey (@DanAmartey) January 22, 2022

Still trying to recover from our painful exit from the competition.Apologies???? & Thanks to Ghanaians for their support & love , it’s unfortunate we couldn’t repay them with the results .A lot of lessons to learn from this low moments . We shall be back stronger????????????.#JP pic.twitter.com/7Bz4ZYH9xa — Joseph Paintsil (@josephpaintsil_) January 22, 2022

Words will certainly not be enough to erase the frustration. We are disappointed and also sorry for our Ghanaian people to have failed at this stage of the competition; We must stay focused because qualifying for the World Cup must motivate us more than anything. Richmond Boakye Yiadom.It breaks my heart; we couldn’t live up to expectations at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. There is no excuse for our failure. We ask Ghanaians to forgive us and we will surely bounce back.Still trying to recover from our painful exit from the competition. Apologies and thanks to Ghanaians for their support and love. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t repay them with the results. A lot of lessons to learn from these low moments. We shall be back stronger."Am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques, I should get more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked but this is my personality, I like to fight for every ball."I love this club and love my country even though things don't happen how I wanted, I would continue to work harder and make things right.It’s always an honour to represent our country, not the performance we expected, we hold our hands up and apologize to the nation for letting them down. Ghana deserves better from us and we are sorry, we will continue to work hard and put Ghana back to where she belongs.There is no excuse for our performance in this tournament, we have disappointed our country and the people who believed in us.There is no time to talk much but time to show that we will do it better in the future. I believe where one door closes, another one opens. So, we have to keep moving and trust God plan. This is the beginning of a new chapter.“First and foremost thank you Ghana for always giving me the opportunity to serve our beloved nation. It’s always an honor and I will continue to work hard, improve and avail myself whenever I am called upon.Secondly, to our beloved supporters/fans, we saw from the bottom of our hearts we are extremely sorry for letting you all down. As we take responsibility for this fall we resolve to do better going forward. God bless our homeland Ghana.” Mensah wrote on social media."I take dis job with de aim of taking Ghana to de World Cup. That be my primary target. I go stay and lead de team to de World Cup qualifiers in March" Coach Milovan Rajevac talk the pressmen after de game. I no go resign, sake of I come here to take Ghana to go World Cup' he explains.