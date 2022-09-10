Linda, Salifu out; Barnieh, Konadu in as Hearts name squad for GPL opener against Aduana

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Samuel Boadu has announced a 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for their opener of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.



The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.



However, the team will be without the services of Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Mamane Lawali, and new signing Linda Mtange.



New signings Eric Esso, Junior Kaaba, Zakaria Yakubu, and Yassan Ouatching will relish the opportunity to start in the season opener.



The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.



Below is the 25-man Hearts of Oak squad



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Eric Ofori Antwi



DEFENDERS



Caleb Amankwah

Samuel Inkoom

Dennis Korsah

Rashid Okine

Zakaria Yakubu

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Konadu Yiadom

Fatawu Mohammed



MIDFIELDERS



Daniel Kodie

Suraj Seidu

Gladson Awako

Amankwah Baafi

Eric Esso



ATTACKERS



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Junior Kaaba

Enoch Asubonteng

Yassan Ouatching

Gideon Asante

Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Isaac Mensah

Benjamin Yorke