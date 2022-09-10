Linda, Salifu out; Barnieh, Konadu in as Hearts name squad for GPL opener against Aduana

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Samuel Boadu has announced a 25-man Hearts of Oak squad for their opener of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against Aduana Stars.
The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions will be hosted at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.
Hearts of Oak will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.
However, the team will be without the services of Ibrahim Salifu, Abdul Mamane Lawali, and new signing Linda Mtange.
New signings Eric Esso, Junior Kaaba, Zakaria Yakubu, and Yassan Ouatching will relish the opportunity to start in the season opener.
The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.
Below is the 25-man Hearts of Oak squad
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Eric Ofori Antwi
DEFENDERS
Caleb Amankwah
Samuel Inkoom
Dennis Korsah
Rashid Okine
Zakaria Yakubu
Robert Addo Sowah
Mohammed Alhassan
Konadu Yiadom
Fatawu Mohammed
MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Kodie
Suraj Seidu
Gladson Awako
Amankwah Baafi
Eric Esso
ATTACKERS
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Junior Kaaba
Enoch Asubonteng
Yassan Ouatching
Gideon Asante
Kwadwo Obeng Junior
Isaac Mensah
Benjamin Yorke