Lil Loaded: Who be di Texas rapper wey die at di age of 20

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Texas rapper Lil Loaded don die at di age of 20.



Di rapper lawyer, Ashkan Mehryari wey confam im death to BBC Newsbeat say di rapper take im own life. Im say e client death dey "very tragic" and unexpected.



Di official cause of death neva dey confirmed by di medical examiner.



Lil Loaded wey im real name na Dashawn Maurice Robertson, release di single 6locc 6a6y for 2019.



Di Dallas rapper chop arrest for 2020 on top murder charge in connection wit di shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker.



For February, e bin reportedly face accuse on a lesser charge of manslaughter.



Lil Loaded popular for viral track 6locc 6a6ym, wey receive over 29 million views on YouTube and e dey certified gold by di Recording Industry Association of America.



Im follow-up song, Gang Unit, na even bigger hit with over 39 million YouTube views.



For im last Instgram post, e say im get di "dopest fanbase on Earth" as e dey respond to di certification.



Lil Loaded bin tok say na Michael Jackson im listen to as im dey grow up and also get inspiration from artists like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and The Game.



