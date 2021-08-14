Liberty teenager Abraham Wayo close to joining Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals attacker, Abraham Wayo is close to sealing a move to Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 18-year-old winger is expected to land in Tunis in the coming days to undergo his medical examination and subsequently sign his contract.



The highly-rated teenager had an impressive campaign in the Ghana Premier League 2020/2021 season with Liberty.



Wayo scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 appearances and also won three man-of-the-match awards in the process.



Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC, Accra Hearts of Oak, and a host of other clubs were chasing the right-winger.