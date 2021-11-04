Levski has not yet paid its debts to Nasiru Mohammed

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Levski continues to struggle with the difficult financial situation at the club.



After the "blues" finished the case with their former coach Petar Hubchev, the obligations to Nasiru Mohamed are on the agenda.



The Ghanaian left in April after not being paid more than three salaries.



He had more than a year to go before his contract expired.



According to various sources, the debts of the "blues" to Nasiru are about BGN 800,000.



The representative of the general sponsor of Levski Palms Bet Lachezar Petrov announced that this obligation is on the agenda for the team.



Nasiru returned to Hecken, but has been recovering from a knee injury since early August.



