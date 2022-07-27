Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong returns to first team training

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Jeremie Frimpong did not rest after being substituted due to injury in Leverkusen's friendly against Udinese Calcio on July 21st.



On Monday, the 21-year-old was spotted training with Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Frimpong was hit on the ankle during the friendly before the start of the competitive season.



Frimpong signed for German side Bayer Leverkusen on 27 January 2021 for an undisclosed fee, on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Celtic.



Born in the Netherlands, Frimpong is of Ghanaian descent on his mother's side. His family moved to England when he was seven years old. He is eligible to play for the Netherlands, Ghana, and England.



Frimpong has represented the Netherlands at the under-19 youth international level and made his international debut against Armenia U19 in November 2018.



Last season the former Manchester City player made 25 appearances in the German Bundesliga and scored one goal.