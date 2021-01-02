Religion of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: GNA

Let there be a revival in our lifetime - Pastor Yeboah urges Christians

District Pastor of the Oguaa-Abura district Pentecost Peniel Assembly, Pastor Patrick Yeboah has urged Christians to begin the year with a revival in all their endeavours.



At a watch night service to herald the New Year on the theme, “A glorious Church revived to possess the Nation” (Ephesians 5:27), he stressed the need for all Christians to renew their faith in Christ.



The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Yeboah indicated, will dwell on sermons that will spark up revival in the Church due to the pandemic which restricted Church activities.



“For if we have experienced a pandemic in over a lifetime, we should also experience a revival in our lifetime”, Pastor Yeboah exhorted.



“Just as many people have passed on due to the deadly virus, many should also be led into the saving knowledge of the Lord Jesus Christ, our Saviour”, he said.



The watchnight service was characterized by prayers, praises, worship and adoration to God for a successful year despite all the difficulties that unfolded in 2020.



The Church was filled with most congregants clothed in all white attire, observing the safety protocols including; wearing their nose masks.



At midnight hour, there were shouts of “Afehyia pa” (Happy New Year), jubilation, singing of praises, hymns and waving of white handkerchiefs in honor of God for ushering them into a new year.



Amidst the merry making, some people converged at various points dancing to music on the streets and popping fireworks.

