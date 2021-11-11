You are here: HomeSports2021 11 11Article 1399981

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

'Let the calculations begin' - Ghanaians react to Black Stars 1-1 draw against Ethiopia

• The Black Stars have been held to a 1-1 draw by Ethiopia in the World Cup qualifiers

• Ghanaians on social media have already begun calculations to look at Ghana’s chances of making it to the playoff stage

• Ghana scored through Andre Dede Ayew

The Black Stars today put up a substandard performance in their matchday five World Cup qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirate Stadium in South.

Captain Andre Dede Ayew’s freekick goal was not enough for Ghana to get the three maximum points as the Ethiopian national team drew 1-1 with the Black Stars.

Ghana needed to win the match to keep their hopes of qualifying out of Group G but the team ended up dropping points.

The draw now puts Ghana in a difficult situation as the Black Stars need to win by a two-goal margin without conceding against South Africa on Sunday, November 14, at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.

South Africa still maintains their lead on the Group G table as they host Zimbabwe at the FNB Sports Stadium for their matchday five game.

Ghanaians after the game have voiced out their frustration on the team’s poor performance and their inability to beat the Ethiopians today.

Some too have commended the team for their efforts but have urged them to play above themselves in the last game against South Africa in Cape Coast as the destiny of the country with regards to World Cup qualification depends on that game.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on social media for you in the post below:

































