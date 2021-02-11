Religion of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: GNA

Let’s work together - E.P. Moderator

Reverend Lt Col (Rtd) Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko is the EP Church Moderator

The Right Reverend Dr. Lieutenant Colonel Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (rtd), the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian (E.P) Church has urged the leaderships of the EP Church and the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) to work together to enhance the growth of God’s kingdom and to contribute to national development.



He said both the E.P. Church Ghana and the GEC was one Church, with a common goal to reach out to the unsaved before the split, adding that with collaborations and prayers, the two churches would move the agenda forward.



Moderator Agbeko was speaking at a brief ceremony when the leadership of the E.P. Church paid a courtesy call on the leadership of the GEC at the latter’s Head Office in Accra.



The meeting was to enable the E.P. Church to introduce the newly inducted Moderator of the General Assembly to the Synod Committee Executive of the Global Evangelical Church.



It was also to enable the E.P. Church to formally invite the leadership of the GEC to attend the funeral service of the late Moderator of the church, the late Very Rev. Dr. Seth Senyo Korku Agidi, who would be laid to rest on February 27 this year.



The Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko observed that the current COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the world at large reveals that everyone including the church is at risk going through trying moments.



For this reason, there was the need for both leaderships to collaborate in mutually beneficial ways to support not only their members but the nation at large.



In response, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, on behalf of the Synod of the Church expressed gratitude to the leadership of the E.P. Church for the honour and respect shown to the GEC by the introduction of their new Moderator.



He commended the new Moderator on his assumption to the highest office of the church, adding that he was sure the God who called and placed him there at this crucial time would grant him the needed grace to function and succeed in his new calling.



The Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori reiterated the need for the GEC and the EP churches to be united explaining that, both churches draw from the same community and the base of their membership share a common language.



Rev. Dr. Ofori revealed that, he was in dialogue with the immediate past Moderator of the E.P. Church before his unfortunate demise. The visit therefore would go a long way to cement the existing relationship and also continue the ongoing talks that would be of mutual benefits.



The entourage of the E.P. Church, includes Rev. Dr. Emmanuel A.K. Amey, the Clerk of the General Assembly. Presbyter Charles Sitsofe Sakyi the Presbyter Executive. Rev Dr. M K Atakro the Synod Moderator of the West Volta Presbytery. Rev Ken Dzotefe, Director; Programmes and Ecumenical Relations and Presbyter Doris Wunu, General Assembly Council Member.