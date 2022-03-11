Let's stay focused - Sulley Muntari tells Hearts of Oak teammates

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak playmaker, Sulley Muntari has cautioned his teammates to stay focused in the second round of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



The Phobians, who are defending champions have struggled so far this season, and find themselves in 5th place, 12 points behind their rivals, Asante Kotoko who sit to of the log.



However, the Rainbow club on Wednesday ended their run of 4 matches without a win in the league, beating relegation-threatened WAFA 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Muntari scoring the winner.



Muntari, however, believes the team will be better served if they keep focus on their task rather than concentrate on what’s happening with Kotoko.



"We want to keep winning so we climb the league table, but we need to be focused on us,” the former AC Milan and Inter Milan ace said.



"We have to concentrate and take it game by game. Kotoko is ahead, but we need to look at what we do".



"Kotoko is having a great season, but we need to focus on every game as and when they come around,” he added.



Muntari signed a short-term deal with the Phobians in February.



Hearts of Oak next face a difficult trip to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in the matchday 20 games on Sunday.