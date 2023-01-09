Let’s revive traditional clubs - Ignatius Osei-Fosu on poor stadium attendance

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Former Dreams FC head coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has called for the revival of the traditional clubs as a step towards reigniting the interest of the local league.



Poor attendance has been recorded over the past weeks on match days in the Ghana Premier League.



In an interview with Luv FM, the former Medeama SC gaffer asserted the vibrancy of the traditional clubs breeds sporting rivalry which drives patronage of games and has therefore called for the revival of those teams.



Okwawu United, BA United, Bofoakwa Tano are community-based traditional teams in Ghana that in the past used to command numbers and drive numerous supporters to the various stadia.



But these clubs at the moment are not vibrant as they used to be because of multiple reasons, including financial constraints.



According to Osei Fosu, the low turnout at match venues can be addressed if traditional clubs in Ghana are revived.



“Let me take you back to the last 10 years, can you remember some of the clubs apart from Hearts and Kotoko?



“So, look, Aduana Stars is where? It’s a Dorma-based team, a traditional club so Aduana when they play, at least they don’t complain about supporters.



“Berekum Chelsea, since the relegation of Berekum Arsenal, it has been a Berekum-based club so it has been a traditional club for the people of Berekum.



“So, we have to make conscious efforts to make traditional clubs work. Just imagine Okwawu United in the league, at least somebody from that area when Okwawu is playing in Kumasi, will go and watch the team.



“Look at BA United, even Bofo that I don’t support, when they were playing the playoff and I was in Kumasi, I went there to watch them because it’s a team that I grew up seeing.



“Now, all the traditional clubs are going out, becoming one man’s club,” he observed.