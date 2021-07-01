Let’s respect ourselves - Naa Odofoley Nortey to GFA after Phar Rangers 5-year ban

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• GFA Disciplinary Committee banned Phar Rangers for 5-years



• The punishment includes Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah



• Naa Odofoley Nortey believes GFA's DC was wrong in their judgement



Former Ghana FA Normalization Committee member, Ms Naa Odofoley Nortey has expressed her disagreement with the Ghana Football Association’s decision to ban Division One club, Phar Rangers, for five years.



The GFA Disciplinary Committee on June 30th handed Phar Rangers a punishment after their initial decision to withdraw from all GFA organized football activities.



Although the club rescinded its decision to withdraw, the Disciplinary Committee states that the club violated the Association’s rules and regulations.



In punishing Phar Rangers, the DC banned the club, shareholders and directors which includes Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, and also ruled that players of the club are free agents.



But reacting to sanctions by the GFA Disciplinary Committee, Ms Naa Odofoley Nortey argued that the punishment was too harsh.



According to her, Phar Rangers could only be expelled from Ghana Football by congress hence the GFA should respect themselves.



Ms Naa Odofoley Nortey also added that the only sanction for such misconduct is the deduction of points and a fine of about a thousand cedis.



