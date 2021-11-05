'Let's make Baba Yara a fortress grounds for opponents' - Kotoko PRO to fans

Sports News of Friday, 5 November 2021

• David Obeng Nyarko says their home fans should serve as the intimidating factor in their bid to win the league



• Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United on matchday two of the GPL season



• The Porcupine will be playing at the Baba Yara stadium for the first time in over a year



Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has urged the Porcupine fans to come in their numbers to support the team in their game against Bechem United.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League will host current league leaders Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the matchday two clash.



This will be the first time in over a year that Asante Kotoko will be playing at the Baba Yara Stadium as the club played their home games in the 2020/2021 season in Accra and Obuasi due to the renovation works that was ongoing at the Kumasi stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, David Obeng Nyarko called on their supporters to make the home venue which has been kept away for a year and 8 months from them due to renovations a fortress place for opponents.



"What will make us champions at the end of the season is that even in our difficult matches we should ground out results and with this I am saying we are winning the league and that's our target especially looking from the background that Hearts won it last season, that is the only way we can appease all of us is to win it this time around.



"But the playing body and the team cannot fight alone without the barking of our fans. Baba Yara's return has been so encouraging to us all because some things happened to us (treatment and results at Obuasi) last season if we had played at Baba Yara, the story would be different. Let's create that atmosphere here that won't see the comfortability of our opponents, so we can dominate and that is the only way it will make us the fortress".



"Looking at the home grounds of Liverpool, you (away teams) never come there and enjoy playing football very well as they preferred, let's do the same at Baba Yara and make sure we win at least all our home games,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



