Let’s focus on qualifying for the World Cup – Djiku tells Ghanaians

Ghana exit AFCON in group stages for the first time in 15 years



Morocco, Comoros beat Black Stars at AFCON



Black Stars look forward to World Cup qualifying playoffs



Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has called on Ghanaians to turn their attention from the loss in the Africa Cup of Nations to focus on the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



The Black Stars exited the 2021 AFCON after placing 3rd and picking up a point in 3 matches. Ghana lost two games to Morocco, Comoros, and drew with Gabon.



Djiku, who played in all three matches for Ghana, admitted that the team dashed the hopes of Ghanaians, however, it’s time for citizens to move on and focus on returning to the World Cup again.



In his apologetic tweet, the defender wrote, “Words will certainly not be enough to erase the frustration. We are disappointed and also sorry for our Ghanaian people to have failed at this stage of the competition.”



He added, “We must stay focused because qualifying for the World Cup must motivate us more than anything.”



Ghana qualified to play in the World Cup playoffs after beating South Africa in the final group match.



