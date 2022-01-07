Let's explore sports as avenue to promote unity and community development - Assemblyman

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: Joelans Mahama, Contributor

Let's explore sports as an avenue to promote unity and community development-Assemblyman



The Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area in the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region, Ananpansah, B Abraham has reiterated the important role sports plays in uniting the youth and promoting community development.



Addressing a gathering of youth and community members at the just ended 2021 3rd Edition of the Annual Gala Matches and related activities of the Canteen Electoral Area to mark the end of the year, the honorable Assemblyman said he was committed to promoting sports in the area as an avenue to unearthing young talents and growing a healthy community.



According to him, there was an expansion and improvement in this year's tournament to include Indoor games(Ludu, draft, and quiz competition), and an intended edutainment street carnival program.



He said Canteen Electoral Area will always continue to set the pace and be a shining example to the world while commending the Sports and Youth Management Committee for the zeal and commitment exhibited throughout the competition.



The young leader indicated that his vision was to ensure the formation and registration of a division team in Canteen, known as Canteen FC, with the players that were being selected from the tournament, adding that, all the zones that participated in the games will be supported with the needed logistics(footballs, whistles, et al) to continue with their training after the tournament.



The Assemblyman specially mentioned and acknowledged all the sponsors for the invaluable and unflinching support that saw to the success of this year's activities, while praying for more collaboration for future endeavors.



The Annual Gala competition and related activities initiated by the current Assemblyman two years ago, saw Baafira Young Starlets beating Digo Base FC in the finals on penalties to lift the 2021 trophy.



Defending Champions, Central Canteen FC, who lifted the trophy in 2020 despite their zeal, were eliminated at the group stages. Baafira Young Starlets, winners of the maiden edition of the tournament in 2019 made efforts to return the glory home once again.



The Assemblyman commended all the teams for their zealous participation and prayed for more years ahead for a better and unified Canteen and sports, whilst wishing all electorates a productive 2022. He hints at efforts to get the Canteen Park fenced.



"It is the Lord's doing and it is marvelous in our eyes. Today will go down history as a very great day in the administrative and political history of the Canteen Electoral Area that we've been able to successfully organize the 3rd edition of the annual gala games and related activities. And as can be seen, the jubilant youth wish this could be everyday and all year round activity.



But my joy is that we've seen a true display of talents and you can tell that given the opportunity our younger folks can do better. They can grow in sports and they can come back to help the community. I can only thank the Almighty God that today has been a success and to thank our sponsors, whose names I have already mentioned for their invaluable contributions towards the massive success of this year's activities



"I want to assure you that as pacesetters and given life, we will continue to sustain this activity into the future with the proud support of our sponsors and stakeholders. Sports in the community will never be the same again," He said.



The chairman of the Sports and Youth Management Committee, Dabo Shaibu Ewuntomah said the whole essence of the annual gala is to develop talents and this year is no exception. He said during their time, Canteen Electoral Area use to be very active in sports, but the euphoria suddenly came down and so the brilliant initiative by the Assemblyman came at the right time and was worth supporting.



"When the Assemblyman decided to organize a nonpartisan committee to see how we will support him to achieve the common goal of developing sports in the area, I and my colleagues gladly agreed to serve on the committee knowing very well what sports mean to the development of the community,



"I want to use this opportunity to thank all our sponsors as already acknowledged by the Assemblyman for their unflinching support. They didn't disappoint us, and I pray that they should never leave us, but continue to support us," he said.



The top goal scorer, Mumuni Jalil shared joy and excitement for winning the golden boot and prayed for more support towards the gala matches initiative to enable them to sell their talents to the world.



The Annual Gala Matches initiated by the Assemblyman three years ago aims at uniting the youth and community members, unearthing young talents, promoting a sense of belonging, and providing a common platform to discuss and champion the development course of the community.



The 2021 third edition of the tournament had a total of seven teams drawn across the various zones in the electoral area taking part and competing for the ultimate trophy. The teams were: Baafira Young Starlets, Central Canteen FC, Digo Base FC, Ayarihene Palace Stars, St. Anne's FC, Agric Settlement Young stars, and Agric Offices All-Stars.



Baafira Young Starlets, who lifted the ultimate 2021 trophy (Gold place) went home with a cash amount of Ghc500.00.



2nd runners-up (Silver place winners), Digo Base FC received a cash amount of Ghc300.00, whilst Ayarihene Palace Stars placed third (3rd)(Bronze place winners) and grabbed a cash amount of Ghc200.00.



The rest of the four participating teams took home a consolation prize of ghc50.00. Logistical support is to be extended to the teams as well for further training.



2021 Bragging rights was also conferred on the winner of the 2021 Draft Competition, Abudu Iddrisu (Okocha). He was rewarded with a cash amount of Ghc100.00 plus a draft for his base.



Awal Mushie (Drogba) came second in the draft competition and received a cash amount of Ghc60.00, whilst Nsor Clement, a nurse at the West Gonja Hospital placed third and took home a cash amount of Ghc40.00.



Next year promises to be bigger and better!