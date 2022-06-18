Let’s come together to take Reading to where it should be - Andy Yiadom after signing new contract

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Andy Yiadom has rallied fans of Reading FC to come together and push the club to get to where it deserves to be.



Over the past years, the EFL Championship club has been fighting to secure promotion to the English Premier League but things have not worked.



While insisting that he is delighted with his new deal, Andy Yiadom has disclosed that he is ready to help the club get to where it should be.



In a post on his Instagram page, the full-back has called on fans and everyone associated with the club to help in any way possible.



“The journey continues… delighted to have signed long-term with Reading FC. With the fans contribution and the team's determination, let’s get together to take the club where it should be,” the full-back posted on his Instagram.



Andy Yiadom, 30, has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at Reading FC for the next few years.



He was a top player for the team last season and finished the campaign as the Player of the Season.