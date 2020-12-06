Press Releases of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Let God touch your heart to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

7th December 2020 is a major and important decision day to determine the destiny and forward march of Ghana.



The day is about a choice of Free Senior HighASchool Community against the choice of Mortuary the choice of Planting for Food and Jobs, one-District-one-Factory against the choice of Okada, the choice of Free Water and Electricity against the choice of Dumsor, the choice of competent leadership of President Akufo-Addo against the incompetent leadership of John Dramani Mahama.



A statement signed by the Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement and copied to the media said Ghanaians cannot go back to the era of Mr John Mahama where payment of judgment debts was the avenue for creating, looting and sharing Ghana's monies among members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



It said Ghanaians do not want to go back to Mr Mahama's era where the Clergy were under constant attacks, businesses collapsing as a result of Dumsor, killer taxes, high inflation, high-interest rates, high policy rates and high cost of doing business in Ghana.



The statement said the era of Mr Mahama's era where there was no peace in the Dagbon Kingdom, Ghana's monies were used to buy houses, mansions and exotic cars for Slay Queens, where over $400billion bauxite was given to Ibrahim Mahama alone, and where there were no ambulances, no factories and no Free SHS.



The CVM statement respectfully and humbly begs and urges Ghanaians to turnout and vote massively to retained President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidates as Members of Parliament.



It said the NPP deserves the vote of Ghanaians to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections so as President Akufo-Addo would be the one with peace of mind to steer the affairs of the country.



The statement said President Akufo-Addo cannot govern alone, but needs an overwhelming majority Parliamentary Seats to safeguard and protect the Free SHS, NABCO, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1 District 1 Factory and other laudable initiatives.



It urged Ghanaians to totally and wholly ignore the lies, propaganda, fabrications, misrepresentations and the unsubstantiated corruption allegations against President Akufo-Addo spearheaded by NDC aimed at creating anger in the hearts and minds of Ghanaians to forget all the excellent achievements of the NPP.



The statement said Ghanaians must demonstrate that they not have short memories and that they still remember Mr Mahama's era of Dumsor, cancellation of Teacher's and Nursing Trainees allowances, Judgement Debts, Non-payment of Book and Research Allowances for University Lecturers and No Free SHS.



It said the NDC and Mr Mahama shall cancel President Akufo-Addo's Free SHS Policy immediately they win power, enact laws to suspend all the NPP Policies and send Ghana back to the IMF.



The CVM appealed to Ghanaians to remember all the good works of President Akufo-Addo and reward him by voting massively for him and all the NPP Parliamentary Candidates.

