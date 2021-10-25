Lessons have been learnt from Wydad Casablanca’s defeat - Hearts star Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfield gem, Ibrahim Salifu says lessons have been learnt from their 6-1 mauling by Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg in Morocco.



The Phobians went into the return fixture with a 1-0 advantage but were unable to maintain it as they suffered their heaviest defeat in Africa on Sunday.



Salifu Ibrahim, who was part of the team that lost to Wydad Casablanca says they have learnt their lessons as the team drops to the Confederations Cup.



"Not the results we hoped for. Lessons well learnt, onto the next challenge. Travelling mercies. We never say die," he wrote on Twitter.



Hearts, who lost 6-2 on aggregate will now shift their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup.