Leon Balogun reveals how Nigeria can cruise past Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun claims the Super Eagles need special character to secure qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Ghana.



The Super Eagles will play the Black Stars in a two-legged encounter with the winner securing one of the five slots on the African continent.



The first leg of the titanic qualifying tie will be played on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse encounter on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja.



Speaking to the NFF TV, Balogun, who plies his trade for Rangers noted derbies demand special character and that is what the Super Eagles need to secure qualification.



“I try to leave the rivalry pretty much aside without saying that I don’t respect it,” Balogun said in chat with NFF TV.



“For me, the rivalry does not matter too much, it’s about where I want to go with the team, and that’s the World Cup.



“So it happens that we play against Ghana. Yes, there’s that rivalry; I know there’s huge importance outside of football and also inside football with the fans. But I’ll try to leave that to them and do my best and work on the pitch.



“This kind of derbies, they are big, they demand a special kind of character, and I think I can bring that. But I do not need to voice it in any type of way outside of the pitch because, ultimately, you should give the right answers on the pitch. For myself and my country.”



Nigeria are expected to touch down on Thursday and will also hold a mandatory training that same day before Friday's game.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars held their first training at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Tuesday and will have two sessions on Wednesday.