Monday, 9 August 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City manager Rodgers hails 'first-class' Daniel Amartey

Amartey with the Community Shield Leicester won over the weekend Amartey with the Community Shield Leicester won over the weekend

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers eulogized defender Daniel Amartey after his first-class display in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The Ghana international stepped in for injured centre back Wesley Fofana and he put in a gallant display.

Amartey had a match rating of 7.4 after completed 42 accurate passes and 81% pass success.

"Whatever I have asked Daniel to do he has always done so with great commitment," said Rodgers.

"His attitude is first class and he's very much a team player. He was outstanding today."

Amartey is turning out to be an unsung hero at the King Power Stadium after having played as a midfielder and right back.

