Leicester City manager Rodgers hails 'first-class' Daniel Amartey

Soccer News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers eulogized defender Daniel Amartey after his first-class display in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield.



The Ghana international stepped in for injured centre back Wesley Fofana and he put in a gallant display.



Amartey had a match rating of 7.4 after completed 42 accurate passes and 81% pass success.



"Whatever I have asked Daniel to do he has always done so with great commitment," said Rodgers.



"His attitude is first class and he's very much a team player. He was outstanding today."



Amartey is turning out to be an unsung hero at the King Power Stadium after having played as a midfielder and right back.