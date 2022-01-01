Leicester City join Newcastle United in pursuit of Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English Premier League side Leicester City have joined rivals Newcastle United in the chase for Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin Suleman.



The Vitoria Guimaraes center-back is on the radar of the Foxes, who are set to make a move for the 12 million pounds rated player in the summer transfer window.



However, they face competition from mega-rich Newcastle United, who are ready to splash the cash on the 23-year-old to lure him to join them in January.



Meanwhile, French giants Olympique Lyonnais are also eyeing a move for the budding defender.



Abdul Mumin has been in outstanding form for Portuguese side Guimaraes earning him his maiden Black Stars call-up. This season, Abdul Mumin has made 13 appearances for Vitoria Sport Clube.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player is expected to join the Black Stars camp in Qatar as preparations continue for the Nations Cup this month in Cameroon.