Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey delighted to make Black Stars return

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: thefinderonline.com

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has said that he is delighted to make his long-awaited return to the Black Stars after nearly two years out due to injuries.



The defender has been receiving great reviews after featuring in Ghana’s two friendly games last week with many fans hoping he will stay fit as the Black Stars head into the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2022 AFCON tournament in September and January respectively.



Amartey, who won the 2020/21 FA Cup with Leicester City had not featured for the Black Stars for some time due to a horror injury he sustained at the club back in October 2019.



After making a return to feature for the Black Stars against Morocco and Ivory Coast in friendlies with a solid performance, Amartey said he thoroughly enjoyed his return.



Coach Charles Akonnor’s side lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions of Morocco last Tuesday before drawing goalless with Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday evening.



In a post on social networking site Twitter, he said, "I thoroughly enjoyed my return back to the Senior National Team. We will continue with our preparations towards the upcoming WCQ and AFCON".



