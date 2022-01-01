Leicester City boss Rodgers not happy with losing four players

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers has stated that losing key player Daniel Amartey and three others for the upcoming 33rd AFCON will hurt a lot.



Nigeria duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Ghana's Daniel Amartey, and Senegal's Papy Mendy will join their national teams to prepare for the AFCON tournament after the match against Norwich.



Because of the seriousness of the injuries at the club, their departure is crucial for Leicester City.



With Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, and Wesley Fofana all out injured, Ndidi and Amartey produced a courageous effort to help City win 1-0 over Liverpool on Tuesday night. City will only have one fit senior defender in Jannik Vestergaard.



And, with Iheanacho gone and Patson Daka out injured, City will be without a striker to replace Jamie Vardy, who seemed to be battling with injury.



Depending on how far their various countries advance in the AFCON tournament, the four players might miss four or five games.