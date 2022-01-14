Legon Knights honors Emmanuel Ahadjie

Hockey News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: Legon Knights Hockey Club

Legon Knights Hockey Club has honored their coach with a plaque and assorted items to further thank him for his achievement with the club during the hockey calendar year of 2021 where Legon Knights Hockey Club won the "2021 Greater Accra Championship" as underdogs which led to four of its players being invited to the national team

trials.



Legon Knights is a hockey club that draws members from past and present students of the University of Ghana and anyone that ascribes to the notion of having a common intellectual understanding of hockey and its teachings.



Coach Emmanuel Ahadjie started coaching in 1989 after an illustrious career as a player for Pozo Sticks and Tax Rakers. His first assignment was an assistant coach (2003,2005,2007) and head coach from 2009 for the Fire Service teams (Men and Women). He doubled as a player and coach for the Fire Service men's team.



He then added the Ghana Police Men, Ghana Commercial Bank, The Female National Hockey Team and is currently the coach of the University Of Ghana Hockey Team where he holds the record for the number of gold medals won 4 ( GUSA Gold (2006, 2010, 2012, 2020) and has won 2 Silver medals at the West African University Games (WAUG) for 2003 and 2012.



As the Assistant Female National Team Coach, he won silver at the 2009 Africa cup of Nations held in Accra and placed 3rd at the 2011 Olympic qualifiers in Zimbabwe. As head coach, he Placed 2nd at the Olympic qualifiers held in Durban, South Africa, and Participated in the Hockey World League round 2 in Valencia, Spain in 2016.



He also won silver at the 2017 Hockey ACN in Egypt. To add to his accolades he became the first Ghanaian coach to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and also Placed 2nd at the 2019 Olympic qualifiers in Stellenbosch, South Africa.



In Ghana, at club level with the Fire Service Ladies, he has won the female league 8 consecutive times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010)



On continental level ACCC (Africa Cup for Club Champions) the Fire Service team he manages won 4 silvers (2002, 2004, 2005, 2010) and a Bronze Medal (2003), and Ghana Commercial bank won Bronze in 2009



President of Legon Knights Hockey Club Fuseini Isaac Addo added that Legon Knights Hockey Club is preparing to dominate Hockey in Ghana and continentally and pledge to set up a world-class hockey institution that will set them apart from everybody.



Additionally, he pledged the team's undying support to the past and future exploits of Coach

Emmanuel Ahadjie and will make it a point to offer him the support to add to his future accolades.



In his acceptance speech, Coach Emmanuel Ahadjie reiterated his support for the club as long as they maintain an equitable playing field for everyone and pledge to promote the game of hockey everywhere they find themselves.



