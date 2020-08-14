Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Legon City FC, Gulf Energy to build houses for the Military at Bundase

Some officials at the sod-cutting ceremony at the Bundase Training base

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has praised the efforts of Gulf Energy and sister company Legon Cities Football Club for their continued support for the activities of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Major General Oppong made this remark during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 150-bed accommodation for trainees of GAF at the Bundase Training base in the Greater Accra Region.



The COAS, who represented Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Obed Akwa for the occasion, remarked that the soldiers’ accommodation had come at a very opportune time as the Military High Command places a lot of premium on dignified accommodation for its trainees.



The trainees, who are currently being housed in tents and a dormitory, have over the years been at the mercy of the weather which they have had to make do with.



The Army Commander further added that his vision, among others, was to see to the upgrade of his Forces in the area of accommodation and extend that into other facets including and not limited to well-constructed road network within the camp and the provision of utilities.



On his part, General Manager of Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC Martin Agboyo, who represented Board Chairman Richard K. Atikpo, revealed that his companies are committed to enhancing the lives and welfare of the everyday Ghanaian as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities with the military not being an exception.



Major General Oppong-Peprah expressed profound gratitude to the companies for the donation and assured them that the building would be put to good use and properly maintained.



In recent times, Gulf Energy and Legon Cities FC have supported government’s efforts at curbing the dreaded Covid-19 by providing items including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), disposable bed sheets rolls, Video Laryngoscopes, Dissecting Forceps, bedsteads, bedside desks, carrier stretchers, examination beds, wheel chairs, food trolleys, metro shelving, suction machines and more to support their operations at the Isolation Centre of the El-Wak Sports Stadium.



The funding of the project would also be supported by C & G Minington with Structures and Logistics Company Limited undertaking the construction of the facility.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.