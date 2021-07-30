Legon Cities want to sign Hearts of Oak target Eric Ofori Antwi

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities are set to battle it out with Hearts of Oak for the signature of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.



The Medeama first-choice has made clear his intention to leave Tarkwa at the end of the season.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands, his target is Hearts of Oak, who have also shown interest in adding him to their title-winning squad.



But according to a report by Kumasi-based Pure FM, Legon Cities are also interested in the former U-20 shot-stopper.



They reported that Legon Cities have submitted an official bid to Medeama and are hopeful of good feedback.



Coach Maxwell Konadu thinks Antwi should be a priority signing for the club next season, the report added.



Antwi disclosed recently that his current contract with Medeama will expire in five months.



