Legon Cities to axe Asamoah Gyan, 3 others

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: FootballMadeInGhana

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan is set to be released by Premier League side Legon Cities, FMIG can report.



Information reaching the desk of FMIG indicate that the Royals are unimpressed with how Gyan’s first year at the club panned out following his expensive transfer to the side.



Gyan joined in a big-money move last season with sky-rocketing expectations. However, he failed to hit the mark for being out of shape due to a long spell out. His stint there was also beset by injuries.



The club in a bid to improve its squad going into next season has decided to let him go, a move which will also ease the burden on the wage bill due to Gyan’s take-home.



Alongside the former Ghana captain, other players to be released are Baba Mahama, Anim Cudjoe and Victorien Adebayor.