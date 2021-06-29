Legon Cities sign ex-Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu – Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu is reported to have signed for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.



Maxwell Konadu, who was sacked as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors in December 2020 after a poor run of form is set to take over from coach Bashir Hayford at the club.



The Royals are currently in the relegation zone with three matches to end the season following their defeat to King Faisal on Monday, June 28, 2021.



The Isha Allah boys inflicted a 2-0 win over Legon Cities on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



According to Kumasi-based Pure FM, the Ghana U-17 coach has signed with the Royals and will take charge when the team faces Bechem United on matchday 32 of the league.



Konadu is expected to guide the club out of relegation.



