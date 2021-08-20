Legon Cities set to show Adebayor the door due to his performance

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

According to FMIG Nigerien forward, Victorien Adebayor will depart Legon Cities at the end of his loan term.



In the second round of the season, the former Inter Allies striker joined Cities on loan from Danish side HB Koge.



The left-footed forward, though, was unable to duplicate his excellent tenure at his new club.



The Nigerien forward could only show flashes of brilliance in league games, and this inconsistency convinced Legon Cities' senior brass that the agreement should not be renewed.



Adebayor will now return to HB Koge, and unless he can push his way into the plans of a Danish lower-tier team, he will have to find a new team.