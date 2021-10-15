Legon Cities midfielder Elvis Opoku goes AWOL from pre-season training

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities are furious about the attitude of midfielder Elvis Opoku who has refused to turn up for pre-season training without permission.



The midfielder joined the Royals last season from Aduana Stars but was unable to settle in well for the club due to injuries.



Elvis Opoku endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign with Legon Cities as his season was plagued by recurring injuries.



According to Darling Boy Piero of Silver FM, management of Legon Cities have reported Elvis Opoku to the Ghana Football Association for going AWOL.



Opoku is yet to join his teammates for pre-season training after reporting the club to the players and coaches status committee over six months unpaid salaries.



It is believed Elvis Opoku wants to be a free player ahead of next season.