Legon Cities goalie Fatau Dauda discusses his performance this season

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has said that he has not done enough for Legon Cities in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The experienced goalkeeper who was tipped to lead the ambitious Legon Cities to success has had a limited number of games for the Royals and according to him, it is something that worries him.



He has featured 11 times for the side in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



In an interview, Dauda indicated he had some good performances in some games but admitted his performance has not been enough in general.



“I have played about 10 or 11 games this season; I think it is teamwork so you can’t just judge only your individual performance. If you are doing well and your team is not winning that means your performance is zero.”



“But if I should judge myself, I had some games that I did well but unfortunately I couldn’t win the game, so I will say it wasn’t enough,” he said.



Legon Cities occupy the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 35 points after 29 matches.



They will play Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League on Thursday, June 24, 2021.



