Legon Cities eyes win against Karela United

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities assistants coach, Waheed Mohammed, has said that they have targeted picking the three maximum points against Karela United.



The Pride of the West will play host to the Royals on matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 13, 2021.



Ahead of the game, the trainer indicated that they are going in for the three points at stake and is confident of achieving the target.



“As usual, we will tackle this game like the way we tackled other matches. Although it is away from home all the same we want to go and get points not point over there.”



“We want to go for the three maximum points there,” he added.



Legon Cities currently sit 9th on the league standings with 35 points after 29 matches.