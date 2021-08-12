Legon Cities enter talks with former Kotoko winger Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have initiated talks with former Asante Kotoko forward Augustine Okrah about a possible move to the club.



The ambitious Premier League side struggled enormously last season after ending the season with three different coaches.



With about three matches to end the season the capital based club appointed Maxwell Kondu as their new coach as he helped them survive on the last day after a 3-2 victory over Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Legon Cities want the struggles of last season to be a thing of the past as they bid to inject the squad with experienced talent players.



Maxwell Konadu has worked with Augustine Okrah during their time together at Asante Kotoko and knows him very well.



The 27-year-old is now a free agent after ending his second stint with Asante Kotoko after a dismal performance with the club.



According to our sources the winger is also eyeing moves to Ethiopia and North Africa but Legon Cities are keen to wrap up a deal for the tricky winger.



