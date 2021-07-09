Legon Cities coy on future of Nigerien striker Victorien Adebayor

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities have given little away when it comes to the future of their striker Victorien Adebayor.



The 24-year-old joined the Royals on a season long loan from Danish side HB Køge.



However, the Nigerien star has struggled to replicate his form on his return to the domestic top-flight after impressing while playing for relegated Inter Allies.



It's unclear if Legon Cities will seek to sign him on a permanent basis or cut short his deal.



But the Accra-based side are coy on the future of the talented forward.



"The relationship we have with Victorien Adebayor goes all the way to the 31st of December based on the arrangement we have with his parent club HB Køge,” Cities Communication chief kwame Dwomoh Agyemang said



“Of course, even before that time, be sure the two parties will look at why we got him on board and whether he’s been able to meet our expectations, and then we will take a definite decision going forward."



Adebayor scored 12 goals in 13 matches in the Ghanaian top-flight in the 2019/2020 season before leaving for Denmark.



















