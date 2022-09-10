You are here: HomeSports2022 09 10Article 1620524

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Legon Cities confirm signing of former Hearts striker Kofi Kordzi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kofi Kordzi Kofi Kordzi

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC have confirmed the signing of strong striker Kofi Kordzi.

The highly-rated forward spent last season with Hearts of Oak after signing for the team on his return from abroad.

Unfortunately, he had issues with the technical team after leaving camp to play a match when Hearts of Oak had a match to play.

Due to the unresolved issues, he was released at the end of last season.

On Friday, September 9, 2022, Legon Cities FC officially announced that Kofi Kordzi has been signed.